Otley marks the onset of Easter with 50 year long local tradition

A tradition that has been taking place in a Leeds market town for 50 years to mark the onset of the Easter calendar continued this weekend.

More than 50 people gathered to install a 36-feet high cross ahead of Easter on Surprise View at the top of Otley Chevin yesterday (Saturday).

The cross in situ on Otley Chevin.

The Chevin cross was first installed in 1969, has now become a well-known Easter symbol. It is put up each year, two weeks before Easter and removed two weeks after.

The current cross is made from wood that was salvaged after the Manchester IRA bomb on June 15 1996.

Now a local tradition organised by Churches Together, the cross has been installed every year apart from 2001 because of restrictions caused by foot and mouth disease.