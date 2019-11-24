Otley releases 2019 festive film Ain't We Got Fun

It has been performed by everyone from Doris Day to Bing Crosby.

Probably the most famous rendition of Ain’t We Got Fun was Peggy Lee’s 1959 big band take on the classic.

Otley is focussing on community spirit as its new festive video hits a high note

But now Visit Otley has put its own festive spin on the popular foxtrot first published in 1921 – with a little bit of help from 23 ukulele players, eight ballroom dancers, nine pub-goers, six butchers and two Santas, to mention just a few of those who took part.

It is the third Christmas offering from Visit Otley following the viral smashes of 2017’s Oak & The Ash that playfully mimicked the look and feel of large corporate Christmas adverts and 2018’s rousing Twelve Days of Otley Christmas.

Otley Town Council and Otley Business Improvement District funded the film, which takes viewers on a journey through the town’s thriving community groups, whose members range from nine to their 90s

Chairman of the town council’s Trade & Tourism committee Paul Carter said: “For a small market town, Otley’s fun Christmas community spirit is second to none.

“In an era where the nation has perhaps never been more divided, we wanted to emphasise all the things that unite us at this special time of year.

“We hope it encourages as many people as possible to come and sample that spirit for themselves, whether at one of our fabulous Christmas events or shopping at our many independent stores.”

The latest version has amended lyrics by Richard Sabey of Otley-based community arts organisation the Big Hoo-Ha Company, while lead vocals are by multi-instrumentalist and Otley Ukulele Orchestra founder Jennifer Pugh.