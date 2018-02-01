Our homepage has changed! Simply scroll down to see even more news, sport and entertainment

Our homepage now has more stories than ever before.

Recent changes mean our homepage is now five times bigger, so you can quickly get to the stories that you care about.

What are the changes?

There are more stories on our homepage as we try and make it easier for you to find the news that you care about. Just scroll down the homepage and you'll see more news articles covering the big subjects such as crime and politics, more of the latest from our sports team (and it's not just football) and more stories about where you live; whether it's a new restaurant opening up or changes to your bin collection dates.

How do I view the new sections?

Go to the homepage and scroll down to the bottom. When you reach the end, a new screen will load showing you the next section of stories. Repeat the same steps and you will keep seeing more great content.

Why is this being changed?

It is part of our ongoing efforts to improve the user experience of our website, and means readers will not have to navigate through our website as much as before to find the news that interests them. It also means that we can put more stories on our homepage that may not always be easy to find.

I have a question - who do I contact?

If you have any questions about the new homepage, email mark.thompson@jpress.co.uk