Outdoor facility looking at new jobs after securing funding deal

New jobs are being created thanks a new deal to fund the expansion plans of outdoor activity centre How Stean Gorge.

The Nidderdale-based centre has agreed a £100,000 funding package with HSBC which has supported How Stean Gorge to enlarge its activity centre with a new tree top venue which will now enable group sizes of over 130 to attend a range of full day events throughout the year.

Increased recruitment is expected as part of this expansion with the facility’s owners expecting increased demand.

Situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty close to Pateley Bridge near Harrogate, How Stean Gorge offers a range of outdoor activities, including abseil walking, gorge walking, caving, canoeing and via ferrata - a form of guided climbing - all from its unique single location activity centre.

The increase in event capacity is part of the business’s wider strategy to attract larger corporate group bookings from across the UK.

Open to visitors for over 100 years, How Stean Gorge is managed by owners Stan and Ann Beer.

Stan Beer, Director of How Stean Gorge, said: “We offer a special experience here as there are not many locations in the UK at which so many different activities can be run from a single site.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer such a range of events whilst maintaining a top standard of service. HSBC’s funding will allow us to expand our event sizes and appeal to new potential audiences nationwide.”

Mike Swift, HSBC’s Area Director for West and South Yorkshire, said “We’ve worked with How Stean Gorge in different capacities for a number of years.

“The centre itself offers a truly unique experience in the heart of Yorkshire and we’re delighted to help the activity centre reach larger corporate audiences from around the country.”

The deal was completed by Ash Khan, HSBC’s Corporate Bank Manager for West and South Yorkshire.