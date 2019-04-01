Oven valeting firm Ovenu to create more jobs in Leeds

Cleaning: Oven valeting firm in Leeds has committed to further job creation as it continues to expand in its 10th anniversary year. Ovenu Leeds North West is strengthening its team of professional oven valeters with the creation of a technician role, building on the appointment of a sub-contractor in 2018.

The firm, which is owned by entrepreneur Richard Greenwood, who operates Ovenu franchises in Bradford and Wakefield, carries out more than 50 oven valets per week across West Yorkshire. Mr Greenwood is celebrating a decade in business with the oven valeting firm.