Over-the-limit young motorist from Pickering given driving ban

A 20-year-old man from Pickering has been banned from driving and fined for failing to provide a breath sample to police.

Steven John Cockerill of Marton Lane was disqualified from driving for 14 months at Scarborough Magistrates' Court yesterday, after being found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Cockerill was driving his car, containing a passenger, along the A170 between Middleton and Pickering on May 19 this year, when the vehicle collided heavily with a tree.

Cockerill failed a police breath test at the scene and both he and his passenger were then taken to hospital so that their injuries could be treated.

At the hospital, roads policing officers again asked Cockerill to provide a breath sample in order to gain a specimen for police evidence, but he refused.

At yesterday's court hearing, Cockerill was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £620 in costs.

Speaking after the conclusion of the case, Traffic Constable Jamie Lord said: “I’m pleased with the sentence that has been passed today.

"Cockerill could have seriously injured, or worse, killed his passenger or another innocent road user through his irresponsible behaviour.

“Today’s result just proves that if you put other lives in danger and drive under the influence of alcohol and then think you can get away with it by refusing to provide a specimen for analysis – you can’t.

“We will prosecute you for the offence of failing to provide and you will be banned from the road.”