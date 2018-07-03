Overnight blaze at Sherburn High School 'suspicious', say police

The cause of a huge fire which destroyed parts of a high school overnight is thought to be suspicious.

Police and fire investigators have been looking into the circumstances behind the fire at Sherburn High School.

Police investigators at the scene of a fire which destroyed changing rooms and damaged the gymnasium at Sherburn High School near Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze at the school in Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Selby, throughout the early hours of the morning after the fire was reported at around 12.20am.

The school, on Garden Lane, was closed today.

Inspector Ian Mcniff, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Officers have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire at Sherburn High School and investigations have now led us to believe the origin of the fire is suspicious.

“We understand the impact the fire has had on the community and we will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, providing updates when appropriate."

Police said anyone with information about the fire should call them on 101.

Insp Mcniff added: “If you believe you have information which may assist our investigation, please share this with us.”

Earlier today headteacher Maria Williams thanked firefighters for saving the school from further damage.

North Yorkshire County Council said its officers would be working to get the school up and running again as soon as possible.

Dramatic pictures also showed the school engulfed in flames at the height of the blaze.

