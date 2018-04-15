Overnight closures to continue this week on M621 and M62

DRIVERS will have to take diversions as overnight closures continue this week for ongoing roadworks on the M62 and M621 motorways.

Overnight closures on the M62 in West Yorkshire will take place for five nights this week for carrigeway resurfacing.

The eastbound and westbound carriageways will be fully closed overnight from Monday (April 16) to Friday from 8pm to 6am between junction 30 for Rothwell and junction 31 for Castleford.

The anticlockwise carriageway of the M621 between junction one at Beeston and junction seven at Stourton and will be fully closed overnight from 8pm to 6am for five nights from Monday.

The clockwise and anticlockwise will be in narrow lanes with a 30mph speed restriction until June for the installation of concrete barrier.