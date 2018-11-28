Overturned lorry blocks M1 slip road near Rotherham

Have your say

An overturned lorry is blocking an M1 slip road near Rotherham this morning.

The lorry has overturned on the southbound entry slip road to the M1 at junction 35, near Thorpe Hesley.

The entry slip road is closed and South Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to ‘avoid the area wherever possible’.

