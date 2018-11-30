Overturned lorry causes severe delays on M1 in South Yorkshire after pile-up

Have your say

An overturned lorry is causing severe delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning after a pile-up.

Highways England said a vehicle has overturned following a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the northbound stretch between Junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth.

At 6.40am today the road was blocked and vehicles were passing the scene on the hard shoulder.

The collision is causing ‘severe delays’.

Arrangements area being made to recover the overturned lorry.

More to follow.