Overturned lorry closes M1 and causes miles of tailbacks in South Yorkshire

An overturned lorry has led to the closure of the northbound M1 in South Yorkshire this morning – and caused miles of tailbacks.
The Asda lorry was involved in a ‘multi-vehicle collision’ on the northbound stretch of the M1 between junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth, near Barnsley, earlier this morning.
It is blocking all three lanes of the motorway, which has now been closed between both junctions.
Highways England said a ‘complex recovery’ operation will be mounted for the lorry and its load.
Vehicles are queuing as far back as junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham.
More to follow.