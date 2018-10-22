Owner 'desperate' for return of two Rolex watches and distinctive pendant stolen in Scarborough burglary

Two Rolex watches, Chinese gold and a distinctive pendant were among items stolen in a burglary in Scarborough.

The thieves took a number of watches, including a Rolex Daytona, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual, an Omega Speedmaster and a Swiss Oris, as well as the pendant and other Chinese gold.

North Yorkshire Police is now asking people to call them if they are offered the items for sale.

A spokesperson for the force said: "These items are all of sentimental value and the owner is desperate to have them returned.

"If anyone is offered Chinese gold or one of the watches mentioned, or if anyone has any information regarding who committed the burglary or where the property is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Michelle Neighbour. Alternatively please e-mail michelle.neighbour@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

The burglary happened at a house on Fairfield Crescent, Scarborough, between September 27 and 30.