Owners replace former city restaurant with new bar after ‘rethink’

A high profile restaurant which closed suddenly earlier this year is to reopen as a bar this week.

1884 Marina Bar will occupy the premises of the former 1884 Dock Street Kitchen, which traded for six years, next to Hull Marina.

Parent company Headstart Retail made the decision to close the restaurant with immediate effect in June, saying it was ‘exploring new options for the building’.

It added that the area around the marina had changed beyond recognition since it opened and it was time for a ‘rethink’.

The company said 1884 Marina Bar, which will employ more than 30 people and serve modern British food, is the first in a series of ‘exciting new projects’ for the 1884 brand.

The new bar’s director Dan Poole has moved across from his role as head chef at the company’s other venue, 1884 Wine and Tapas Bar.

Meanwhile, the company revealed last week that it will open Cucina 1884 - its first restaurant outside Hull city centre - under director Jane Cook in Hessle in the autumn.

James MacLeod-Birch, former director of 1884 Dock Street Kitchen, is progressing with plans for another major project.

Mr Poole said: “People might not think we’ve altered a great deal because a lot of the changes are subtle, but we’ve reconfigured the layout to accommodate a wider range of people, from couples to big groups for special occasions and corporate events, and the food and drink is very different.

He added: “The opening weekend will demonstrate the huge variety of entertainment from the start to complete an experience which is unique in the Hull area.”