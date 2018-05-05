Paddy McGuinness gets the beers in as stuck motorists soak up bank holiday delay on 'car park' M62

Comedian Paddy McGuiness was among the hundreds of people trapped on the M62 who are making the most of being trapped in the aftermath of a lorry fire.

UPDATED: M62 is shut after tanker catches fire near West Yorkshire

The star of Take Me Out tweeted that he had given his chocolate to a young girl in the car in front and in turn the favour was being returned with a bottle of lager.

He posted: "Making the most of the bank holiday. I’ve given my chocolates to the little girl in the car in front and now this kind gent is returning the favour with lager! Cheers everyone."

Paddy had earlier tweeted expressing concern as he saw emergency services rushing past the stationary cars.

"Anyone got any idea what's happening on the M62 westbound? Police & firefighters just gone past. Hope nothing too serious?"

Traffic had been held for more than three hours on the M62 westbound after a lorry carrying oxygen caught fire around lunchtime.

The incident happened between junctions 22 and 21. The clean up was still taking place at 4pm with Highways England tweeting that they were still making sure the road surface was safe enough to drive over before they fully re-open the motorway.

A section of the central reservation had to be cut out to allow traffic to be turned around to go eastbound back towards junction 22.

More than a thousand people liked Mr McGuinness' tweet with plenty of others replying to him with versions of his Take Me Out catchphrase... as well as a number of jokes about him drinking the lager while on the road.

"Let the M62 see the Special Brew" wrote Gavin Lambert while Han Saunders wrote "All you needed was a disposable BBQ and you'd be set for a weekend on the M62."

Another motorist who is parked up next to an Iceland lorry tweeted the frozen food firm to see if they had sweet treats.

Mubeen Mulla said: "Come on @IcelandFoods sort some lollies out in this heat"