Paddy power gets beers as stuck motorists soak up bank holiday delay

Comedian Paddy McGuiness is among the hundreds of people trapped on the M62 who are making the most of being trapped in the aftermath of a lorry fire.

The star of Take Me Out tweeted that he had given his chocolate to a young girl in the car in front and in turn the favour was being returned with a bottle of lager.

He posted: "Making the most of the bank holiday. I’ve given my chocolates to the little girl in the car in front and now this kind gent is returning the favour with lager! Cheers everyone."

Another motorist who is parked up next to an Iceland lorry tweeted the frozen food firm to see if they had sweet treats.

Mubeen Mulla said: "Come on @IcelandFoods sort some lollies out in this heat"

Traffic has been held for more than three hours on the M62 west bound after a lorry carrying oxygen caught fire around lunchtime. It happened between junctions 22 and 21. The clean up is still taking place said Highways England who are making sure the road surface is safe enough to drive over before they fully re-open the motorway.

A section of the central reservation has been cut out to allow traffic to be turned around to go eastbound back towards junction 22.