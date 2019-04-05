Paedophile from Hull sentenced to life for raping girl, 2 and posting images online, was planning attack on second toddler

Have your say

A man who took photographs of himself raping a two-year-old girl and was planning to attack another child has been jailed for life.

Judge Mark Bury said the 19 offences committed by Asda worker Terry Coneyworth, 31, "plumbed the depths of human depravity."

Depraved: Terry Coneyworth has been sentenced to life in jail

Hull Crown Court heard distressing details of the offences and how Coneyworth shared images with a paedophile in the United States, whose handle was "babygirlloverjohnsmith" and boasted about abusing her.

In conversations with the paedophile, Coneyworth, of Derwent Avenue, Hull, spoke about another baby he planned to abuse.

Detective Constable Gregg Anderson, from Humberside Police said they were "extremely glad that we stopped him when we did and prevented the possible abuse of other children."

Sentencing at Hull Crown Court Judge Bury said his crimes were of the "upmost severity justifying the sentence of last resort."

He will have to serve at least eight years before being considered for parole.

The Judge said it was a "grotesque breach of trust", adding: "She was abused on multiple occasions, she was a very young girl."

In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Geraldine Kelly, the girl’s mother said the impact had been “indescribable and life-changing.”

The mother said the victim had “night terrors” and wakes up crying.

His sick offences came to light last November when the National Crime Agency alerted police that indecent images had been uploaded online.

Police traced the address and Coneyworth was arrested and his computer equipment and phone were seized.

In total there were 965 indecent images on his phone, of which 116 were category A. Of the 22 images he distributed, nine were of the child.

DC Anderson said: “Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of Coneyworth’s abuse of his young victim and the potential danger he posed to others.

“He committed the most serious sexual offences against an extremely young girl and I believe that had we not caught him when we did, he would have continued with his depraved actions.”

On December 21 he appeared at Hull Crown Court, where he admitted:

Rape of a child under the age of 13

Five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13

Three counts of taking indecent photographs of a child

Six counts of distributing indecent photographs of a child

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child

Possession of extreme pornography.