Paedophile jailed after 12-year-old girl is raped in Bradford and Leeds

A man from West Yorkshire who sexually abused two young girls after plying them with alcohol and drugs has been jailed for 23 years.

Ibrahim Hussain, 35, was sentenced today at Bradford Crown Court after he was found guilty of several charges including sexual assault, rape, child abduction and arranging or facilitating child sexual exploitation.

A 16-year-old girl told police in September 2016 that she had been sexually assaulted after being groomed online by Hussain, of Woodcross Court, West Bowling, Bradford.

The girl said that Hussain had picked her up from Great Horton Road in the city and taken her to Keighley, where he bought her alcohol and drugs.

She told police that Hussain had sexually assaulted her in his car.

Hussain was arrested and denied the allegations when interviewed, but was later charged and bailed.

Then, early last July, a 12-year-old girl reported to police that she had been raped at addresses in Bradford and Leeds.

Further enquiries by officers at the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit identified Hussain as a suspect and he was charged with three counts of rape against her.

Speaking after today’s sentencing, Det Con Laura Worsnop said: “Hussain preyed on young girls in Bradford and plied them with alcohol and drugs before sexually abusing them.

“The fact he committed the offences against his youngest victim while on bail demonstrates the danger he poses to young girls and vulnerable young women, who should feel a lot safer knowing that he has been given a significant jail term.

“We hope this outcome will give his victims some closure and allow them to move forward with their lives.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to engage with the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, whose specially trained officers will investigate every report with partners to identify perpetrators of sexual abuse and bring them before the courts.”

DC Worsnop and one of her colleagues, PC Jessica Ambler, were commended by the judge for their work on the case.