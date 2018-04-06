Pair jailed for Grimsby cannabis operation

Two men have been jailed for a total of six years and four months for the production of cannabis in Grimsby.

Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode, were sentenced after a significant amount of the drug was seized from a property on Eleanor Street on January, 14 this year.

Valiukevicius.

A total of 596 cannabis plants were recovered worth an estimated £131,000, with a possible street value of more than £300,000.

Matulaitis was found with more than £4,000 in cash which was a result of criminal activity.

Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius received three years.

Detective Sergeant Tom Kelly said: “This was a great team effort which has resulted in two individuals being sentenced for the production of a significant amount of cannabis which is now off the streets.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in this investigation who all worked long hours to bring this to a successful conclusion. This was exemplified by PCs Clarke and Anderson from Grimsby CID who led the investigation.

“Our job was to put these two criminals in front of the court. They have now received sentences that reflect the seriousness of their crimes.

“We will continue to seek out those individuals who are involved in the production and distribution of controlled drugs which in turn can bring misery to communities and families alike. A result like this can also reduce related criminality that surrounds drug crimes.

“This is an example of how working together with members of the public can bring good results to make our communities safer and stronger.”