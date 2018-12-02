Paramedic rescued five people from house fire in Yorkshire village

Have your say

A PARAMEDIC used a ladder to rescue five people after being called to a house fire in a North Yorkshire village this morning.

The paramedic used a neighbour's ladder to rescue two young girls, a teenage boy, and a man and a woman from the first floor of the terraced house on Eastfield Place in Sutton in Craven near Skipton just before 2am today (Sun Dec 2).

North Yorkshire Fire Service said the people had been rescued and were out of he property before two crews from Skipton and one crew from Keighley Fire Station arrived at the scene.

Al five were taken to hospital suffering from various degrees of smoke inhalation and burns.

A North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said crews extinguished the fire, which started in the hallway.

The spokesman added: "Severe fire damage was caused to the hallways and there was severe smoke damage to the remainder of the property.

"Five persons were rescued from the first floor of the property prior to our arrival by a paramedic using a neighbour's ladder."

Smoke detectors fitted in the property activated and raised the alarm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.