Parents pay tribute to ‘beautiful daughter’ killed by car outside school

The parents of an 11-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a car have paid tribute to their “beautiful daughter”.

Marianne Haboc was hit by a red Range Rover outside her school in Taylor Street, Rochdale, shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, her parents said: “Marianne, our beautiful daughter, was a natural-born leader that could motivate friends to unite and do the same together regardless of age, race or belief.

“It was her own goal to be a top pupil of the year before leaving primary school. To achieve this, she had a little plan by coming to school early so she could meet more young pupils to play with and to improve her proactiveness and relationship to them and her teacher.

“She loved her gymnastics and we are incredibly proud of what she achieved in that sport.

“She was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed gospel reading.

“Marianne will be sadly missed by all that knew her at her school, gymnastic club and church.”

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of the youngster by Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club, which she was a member of.

A post on the JustGiving page said: “On Monday 1st October a dark cloud hung over Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club as we heard the shocking news that 11-year-old Marianne Haboc had been knocked down outside her school.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and air ambulance she was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

“We, as a club, would like to purchase something that will stay with the club forever in memory of Marianne. We would also like to help the family in any way we can.

“We are all in shock and truly heartbroken with the loss of this young member of Rochdale Olympic Gymnastics Club.”

Marianne was a pupil at St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Rochdale, which said on its website the community was “grieving”.

A 33-year-old woman who was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.