Parents pay tribute to 'the most joyful boy you could ever wish to meet' after toddler drowns in Leeds pool

A three-year-old boy drowned in the pool of a Leeds health club while having a swimming lesson with his father and sister.

Rocco Wright has now been identified as the child who died in the tragic incident at the David Lloyd fitness centre in Moortown on Saturday morning.

Rocco was with his father Steven and four-year-old sister when he entered the water while his dad was talking to a swimming instructor.

Noticing he was missing, Steven frantically checked the poolside for his son before finding him face-down at the bottom of the pool.

In a statement released through the family's lawyers, Ramsdens Solicitors, the devastated father said:

"I checked round the poolside thinking he would be hiding but devastatingly he wasn't. I found him at the far end of pool face down at the bottom. I dived in and got him out onto the poolside and screamed for help."

Rocco was pulled from the water, but his death was confirmed shortly afterwards.

Tributes from Steven and Rocco's mother Catharine read:

"We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing happy joyful boy you could ever wish to meet. Rocco truly loved life and we will be left with a void forever that can never be filled. RIP buddy, we'll love you forever.’’

Rocco's parents also criticised social media users who accused the family of leaving their child unattended in the pool area while they were using the sauna or gym, saying the comments had added to their distress.

