Parklife: Warning over 'super-strength' ecstasy pills circulating at music festival

Leeds music fans attending Parklife festival in Manchester this weekend have been warned about lethal super-strength drug.

The ecstasy pills are already suspected to have caused the deaths of 60 people.

West Yorkshire Police issue warning over 'Snapchat pills'

The warning comes from a Greater Manchester Drug Alert Panel that has members from across the Manchester region.

People going to Parklife are being urged to take extra care as the pills and powders are being made at dangerously high levels with some containing up to 300mg of MDMA.

This is three times too strong a dose for an adult male and four times too strong for a younger person or a woman.

The super-strength ecstasy pills come in hundreds of different shapes, colours, and designs, costing as little as £5 each. The drug also comes in powder and crystallised forms.

Drug Alert Panel member Dr Prun Bijral, said:

“There is no safe way of using ecstasy there will always be a risk involved in using this very dangerous drug.

If you do take that risk don’t use alone,make sure friends are around so they can get immediate help from the emergency services if you start to feel ill.”

The strain of drug has caused more than 60 deaths in England and Wales including the deaths of two people at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Parklife festival will be attended by an expected 80,000 people