Parm Sandhu appointed as JPIMedia chairman

JPIMedia, owner of The Yorkshire Post, has appointed a new chairman.

Parm Sandhu, who previously ran German cable giant Unitymedia for several years, has joined JPIMedia as non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

During that time, he presided over a market consolidation and the business’s strong growth in both revenues and subscriber numbers through the launch of new digital services.

He has also served as a non-executive director of Eircom for six years from 2012, following its exit from an Irish administration process, to its successful sale in 2018 to Iliad S.A. & NJJ Capital.

Parm is currently Chairman of Wind Hellas, the Greek telecoms group as well as a Non Executive Director at Central European Media a news led free-to-air broadcaster in Central and Eastern Europe and Hibu, the digital marketing business that was formed out of Yell

David King, chief executive of JPIMedia, said: “I am delighted that a business leader of Parm’s seniority has agreed to join us and both I and the rest of the management team look forward to working with him.

“His appointment also shows the real commitment that JPIMedia’s owners have to the business and their determination to build a strong board.”