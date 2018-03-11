Part of A64 in Leeds closed after crash near Fox and Grapes pub

Have your say

A major route in Leeds is closed following a collision.

Police said part of the A64 Leeds-bound has been closed, after the crash at about 3pm today (Sunday).

The closures are in place from the Fox and Grapes pub, in York Road, up to the Red Bus Cafe on the A64.

West Yorkshire Police has urged motorists to avoid the area.