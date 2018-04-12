Pateley prepares to party as Tour de Yorkshire set to return to Greenhow Hill

Preparations for celebrations are being made in Pateley as the town gets ready to host another ‘spectacular’ show for the Tour de Yorkshire.

On May 6, the race is set to return to Nidderdale’s formidable Greenhow Hill, for the first time since 2016, as the riders cycle from Halifax to Leeds in the fourth leg of the Tour.

For the last three years, Pateley has played host to the event at some stage, and Chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, Keith Tordoff, said he understands why.

He said: “They want to come to Pateley Bridge because it is such an astounding view watching the riders come flying down the hill, it’s quite spectacular, that’s why we have alwasy attracted the crowds.

“It’s fantastic that we are looked at as a place to come back to each time.”

After securing a grant of £1,000 from Harrogate Borough Council to welcome the Tour, the Chamber has been making preparations to transform the town into a showstopping stage.

Hundreds of pounds has been spent on bunting to decorate the length of the high street, Dacre and Summerbridge Silver Band have been booked, and batches of flags have been purchased, ready to arm waving children.

But Mr Tordoff also revealed that the Chamber had commissioned an enormous eight by six foot sculpture of a bike which will be erected on the high street so that ‘nobody will miss it’.

He said: “I think we put on quite a good show for everybody, including the riders, the spectators, the visitors and the locals.”