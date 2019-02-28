Paxman signs five year research agreement with university

Healthtech firm Paxman has signed a five year research and collaboration agreement with the University of Huddersfield.

The agreement covers the Paxman Scalp Cooling Research Centre, a new multidisciplinary research group at the University of Huddersfield.

The centre will focus on biological hair follicle research as well as developing innovative scalp cooling-related treatments and individual 3D-printed cooling caps.

The £1million investment in cash, staffing and other resources during the first 5 years will be jointly funded by PAXMAN and the University of Huddersfield.

Paxman’s investment during the first year will be covered partly by an EU-financed grant and during the following four years it will be included as a part of the company’s existing R&D budget.

Initially, the centre will focus on biological research, development of a product with the potential to substantially enhance the effect of scalp cooling and development of an ecosystem for 3D-printed individual cooling caps ready for mass production.

Chief executive Richard Paxman, said: “The launch of the Paxman Scalp Cooling Research Centre is a historic event in the scalp cooling sector that will take our existing R&D projects to a whole new level.

“Paxman will now become the only hair loss-preventing scalp cooling provider firmly based on biological research. We are also taking an important step towards achieving our long-term Zero Hair Loss vision.”

Professors Michael Ginger and Mike Kagioglou at the University of Huddersfield, called the agreement “exciting”.