Payback time for Halifax men ordered to find £750,000

Two Halifax men who were each jailed for nine years in 2016 have been ordered to repay £381,295 and £383,070 respectively under Proceeds of Crime Act legislation.

Aamer Ali, 34, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, one count of entering or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement and two counts of unauthorised use of a trade mark at his criminal case nearly two years ago.

Naveed Zaman, 32, was also found guilty of one count of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, five counts of entering or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement and two counts of possessing criminal property.

Bradford Crown Court heard how the pair stored an Aladdin’s cave’ of stolen and counterfeit goods and recruited others and used their eBay, PayPal and bank accounts to trade items on a grand scale, predominantly stolen from curtain side thefts from lorries all over England

But the punishment didn’t end with their criminal convictions – and they now have three months to pay up.

If they fail to pay they both face an additional four years in prison. The debt will never be cleared until paid in full.

The hearing took place yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court.

Ramona Senior, head of the Economic Crime Unit at West Yorkshire Police said: “This confiscation was following a lot of hard work by the team to establish by how much Ali and Zaman had gained from their criminal activity and what assets they had available to satisfy the confiscation orders.

“It is another success for the team – so the officers involved in the criminal trial succeeded in getting them jailed for a long time and now on top of that they also face having to repay a large sum of money – something that criminals really hate.

“Once Ali and Zaman repay this money some will go to the victims and the rest will be shared between the ministry of justice, the Crown Prosecution Service, H M Court Service, West Yorkshire Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner, who will reinvest these funds in supporting community projects and operational policing initiatives.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “West Yorkshire Police have done a fantastic job of ensuring crime didn’t pay for Ali and Zaman.

"Thanks to the hard work of the police and prosecutors some of this recovered money will now go towards my Safer Communities Fund which gives out grants of up to £5000 to community projects. This money makes a real difference and goes towards initiatives such as safeguarding vulnerable people and tackling crime and anti-social-behaviour to name but a few.”