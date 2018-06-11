PC 'showed colleagues sext message' of detective constable's genitals

A police officer could face dismissal for showing colleagues a sext message of genitals sent to her by a detective constable.

PC Katie Jackson shocked a female colleague when she showed her the image without warning while they were out having coffee with another female officer on September 23 2016.

PC Rachel Eyre told a police misconduct hearing in Goole today: "I recoiled a little when I realised what the image was.

"I felt really awkward and uncomfortable and wondered how I would look that person in the face knowing they had sent that image to her."

The person, who sent the image, cannot be named for legal reasons.

Her line manager Det Sgt John Burrell said PC Jackson had approached him over the sext message and he had spelled out all the implications to her and advised her not to tell anyone so they could "deal with it professionally." He said there had "been a bit of flirting" between PC Jackson and the other officer in the past.

She had given him a list with three names of people she had already told, but that afternoon another officer said they had also been told by PC Jackson.

Det Sgt Burrell said: "I was disappointed. I could not have made it clearer."

PC Jackson, who was working at Goole police station at the time, is also accused of fabricating details of an "assault" that occurred on August 13 2016, when she and a colleague, PC Barry Lee were with a detainee in Scunthorpe General Hospital, who had self-harmed, leaving him with a badly slashed wrist.

The PC claimed she had suffered abdominal injuries after being shoved against the bedrails of a bed in a cubicle by the detainee, and she took four weeks off sick.

She claimed that during the incident the man, who was under the influence of drink and drugs, had lifted the hospital bed off the floor, but later two officers sent to investigate were unable to do so, presenting counsel Sarah Middleton told the hearing.

PC Jackson told another officer "doctors told her she was lucky to be alive" because of her injuries, but no trauma was recorded on her notes at all, said Ms Middleton.

A hernia was not diagnosed until February 2017 - six months after the incident.

Although she later claimed she had been struck on the lip, she and PC Lee went out for a McDonalds after the shift and PC Lee told the hearing he neither saw any injuries or heard her complain about them at all.

Asked whether he had seen her trapped against a bed, he said: "100 per cent that didn't happen."

Det Sgt Burrell took statements from PC Lee and PC Jackson over the "assault."

He told her PC Lee's statement did not back it up and it could look "farcical" at court.

He said: "I had a discussion with Katie about trying to manage her expectations. If I had been seeking a prosecution I would have been all at sea because we didn't have any good evidence.

"She was wanting this bloke prosecuted.

"I was anticipating that it would be a slim chance of because of what I'd got from PC Lee.

"The details I wanted to corroborate what Katie said weren't there."

The assault case went to court, but it was discontinued.

It is alleged PC Jackson's conduct amounted to gross misconduct, as a result of a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity contrary to Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

The hearing continues.