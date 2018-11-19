Peaky Blinders themed app game coming to Leeds

The CluedUpp app is a cross between Pokemon Go and Cluedo and will be played throughout Leeds city centre.

A virtual murder mystery based on hit BBC show Peaky Blinders is coming to Leeds.

The cluedo-style game is called ‘Sneaky Finders’ and amateur detectives will travel back in time to 1921 to hunt down the murderer of one of the town’s most feared residents.

All clues will be found using the CluedUpp app which tracks the phone’s GPS and reveals clues at certain locations.

Tref Griffiths, Founder of CluedUpp, said: “The easiest way to describe it is ‘Pokemon Go meets Cluedo.’ It’s not confined to a stuffy hotel room, you’re out on the street solving the crime.

“It’s a fun way to explore a city. We work hard to place witnesses in interesting places so people can learn about the area.

“Even if you’re from Leeds, you’ll be surprised - we will take you somewhere of interest that you didn’t even know was there!”

Last year’s game was inspired by Agatha Christie’s The Orient Express. It sold out completely in Leeds, with over 150 teams of 6 searching for the murderer.

The Peaky Blinder theme is proving popular too, with over 55% of the teams that took part last year already signing up.

Trophies will be awarded to the fastest team, best fancy dress, best team picture, best team name and a children’s prize for best little detective.

Even the dogs can get in on the sleuthing with a prize for the best K-9 detective.

Tickets cost £36 for a team of up to six people. It will place across the city next year, on Saturday, May 11 from 10am to 5pm.

Filming for TV series Peaky Blinders got under way in October, and the BBC has confirmed that series five will air in 2019.

The show will move from BBC Two to BBC One, and is expected to be broadcast over the summer.