Pedalthon gears up for fifth year to raise cash for LandAid

The Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon is to take place for the fifth year in a row as intrepid cyclists set off on an 80-mile ride in a bid to help end youth homelessness in the UK.

The ride, which takes place on May 11 is hoping to surpass the £15,000 for it raised for LandAid in 2017.

Teams from Carter Jonas’ 38 offices, including four in Yorkshire, will join more than 350 cyclists taking part from across the UK’s property and business community.

Organised by cycling experts Iconic Cycling Events, the ride is supported by Yorkshire brewery T&R Theakston and will start and end at its brewery in Masham. Riders have the opportunity to participate in the 80-mile challenge or 40-mile social ride through the striking Yorkshire countryside.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the event.

Simon Pallett, chairman, Carter Jonas said: “The nation’s enthusiasm for cycling remains undiminished and we are extremely excited to launch the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon for the fifth year.

“Yorkshire remains one of Carter Jonas’ main business hubs, and it is a pleasure to welcome clients and acquaintances from across our network to the region.

“The ride, whilst challenging, is also a chance to take in some of the county’s most picturesque landscape and historical landmarks, whilst helping to raise money for LandAid - an extremely worthwhile cause making a vital difference in young lives.”

Paul Morrish, chief executive, LandAid, added: “We never fail to be astounded by the property industry’s generosity and enthusiasm for a sporting challenge.”

For more information and to register visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk.