Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police are appealing after a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a car near York.

Pedestrian Nicholas Carpenter, 38, from Strensall, York, died at the scene of the crash which occurred at 1.15pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision between Mr Carpenter and a silver KIA Sportage 4x4 which happened on the road between Strensall and Sheriff Hutton in York.

The collision occurred as the vehicle was travelling toward Strensall from the direction of Sheriff Hutton and the pedestrian was walking in the same direction, towards Strensall.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services attended, but very sadly Mr Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, who may have seen the vehicle or Mr Carpenter prior to the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage to contact them.

Mr Carpenter was carrying a clipboard and a pair of binoculars at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked contact Mark Mullins from the Major Collision Investigation Team on Mark.Mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or on 101, option 2 quoting reference 12190050423.