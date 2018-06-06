Pedestrian dies from his injuries after collision with a car in Tingley.

A man has died after being injured in a collision with a car in West Yorkshire yesterday.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries following the incident at Haigh Moor Road in Tingley at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

However, West Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that the man, who was a pedestrian and in his 20s, later died.

They are now appealing for witnesses to help with the police investigation.

A spokesperson said it happened when a red Toyota Prius travelling towards Batley Road was in collision with him.

Sgt Ann Drury of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen either the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the incident, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have any dashcam footage who was in the area to get in contact.”

Contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Log 1232 of June 5 or use the 101 Live Chat system.