Pedestrian dies in hospital days after being hit by a lorry on the A63

A pedestrian seriously injured in a crash on the A63 on New Year's Day has died in hospital.

The collision, which involved a lorry, happened just before 5.30am on Tuesday 1 January on the eastbound slip road near to Brough.

Humberside Police said the man died at Hull Royal Infirmary this lunchtime.

His family are being supported by officers.

The eastbound carriageway of the A63 Clive Sullivan Way was closed for more than six hours from the A1034 to A15 following the accident.

Police are still appealing for witnesses.