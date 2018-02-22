Pedestrian injured in two-car crash which closed Pontefract road

Police at the scene of the crash on Southgate in Pontefract
A WOMAN pedestrian was injured in an an accident involving two cars which closed a road in Pontefract.

Police were called just after 10am today (Thurs Feb 22) to a report of a road traffic collision on Southgate near Pontefract town centre.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The incident involved two cars, a BMW and Ford Fiesta, and a female pedestrian.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment to a possible back injury and highways were requested to clear oil on the road. The road was re-opened at 11.27am."