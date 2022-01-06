The Eastern Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident which took place on Barden Road at Eastmoor in Wakefield at around 3.26pm on Wednesday, January 5.

It occurred after a black Toyota Corolla car collided with a pedestrian who was in the road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Wakefield.

The 51-year-old Wakefield man suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

The male driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released under investigation.

Eastern Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of what took place.

Anyone who can assist the enquiry is asked to please contact PC 6100 Beecham of the Eastern Roads Policing Unit based at Carr Gate, Wakefield on 101, referencing collision 13220006579.

