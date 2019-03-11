Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Bradford

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down in Bradford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old man was crossing Hamm Strasse at 2.45am when he was hit by a black Volkswagen Touran travelling towards Canal Road.

The man remains in hospital today, where his condition is said to be stable.

The driver, a man in his 30s, stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police officers.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the events prior to it is to contact the Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 265 of March 10.