Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident near Leeds

A road is closed in West Yorkshire tonight for police investigations after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened at Haigh Moor Road in Tingley at around 4.30pm confirmed West Yorkshire Police.

A male has been seriously injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary and the road is closed while investigations take place which, a spokesperson added, could take several hours.

In a separate incident there has been a collision with a car and a cyclist and a woman ended up trapped underneath a car near Headingley at around 5pm earlier this evening.

Two specialist fire crews from Leeds and Technical Rescue Unit with support from Cleckheaton freed the woman and she was taken to hospital by ambulance from the scene at Regent Park Avenue.