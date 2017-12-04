Pension firm opens office in Leeds

Pension scheme trustee​ ​​Dalriada Trustees ​has opened a new office in Leeds ​​to support development of Dalriada’s business across the North​.

The firm ​has appoint​ed​ Jo Harris as a ​t​rustee ​r​epresentative. ​He​ was previously a senior member of the Deals and Employer Covenant team practice at PwC.

The ​opening of the ​Leeds office at Princes Exchange, Princes Square​,​ ​follows the opening of offices in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Brian Spence, ​d​irector​ ​​of Dalriada Trustees​, said​:​ “We continue to grow and develop the Dalriada business to meet the needs of the evolving pensions landscape. Understanding the employer covenant is vital to DB pension schemes.

​"​We are also delighted to increase our geographic reach​.​ Dalriada has career trustee representatives based at our offices in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and London and now Leeds.​"

He said that​ Dalriada operates a uniquely team​-​based approach to trusteeship and ​added that Mr Harris​' experience and professional background ​will ​supplement​ the ​​firm's pensions management, actuarial and investment and governance expertise.

“In addition to assuming a broad range of trustee appointments, Jo adds significant additional resource and experience to the team Dalriada can now bring together to assist with all varieties of corporate transactions, and where the affordability of a DB scheme is challenging​," he said.​

​Mr Harris will​ joi​n​ Dalriada’s existing restructuring and employer covenant specialists ​who include: ​Richard Favier​, ​formerly ​h​ead of ​Restructuring and Insolvency at the Pension Protection Fund​;​ Tom Lukic​, ​formerly Restructuring and Covenant Advisory ​p​artner at EY​;​ Adrian Campbell​, ​formerly a ​s​enior ​c​ase ​m​anager at The Pensions Regulator​ and Mr Spence.​

​Mr​ Harris ​said​:​ “I am excited at the vision of Dalriada’s genuinely team based approach which I have seen work to great effect as an adviser.

​"​Dalriada’s clearly differentiated approach has the potential to bring a depth of capability that is generally not available to the average trustee board and I am particularly pleased to lead Dalriada’s effort in Leeds and the North East where there has not previously been an established presence.”