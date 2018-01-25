Pensioner died in Bradford blaze probably caused by candles or tealights

A PENSIONER died in a house fire in Bradford which was probably caused by candles or tealights, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The service is reminding homeowners of the potential dangers of candles and tea lights following the fatal blaze in St Leonard's Road, Girlington, Bradford in the early hours of Tuesday January 23.

a woman aged in her seventies died following the fire despite the efforts of attending fire crews who rescued her from the property and attempted to revive her alongside paramedics.

The fire service has carried out a fire investigation, the results of which will form part of a coroner’s Inquest to establish cause of death.

Area Manager Chris Kirby, said: “Fire engines from Fairweather Green, Odsal and Bingley fire stations attended the scene following a call to our control room just before 3.30am on Tuesday.

“Fire crews did everything they could but sadly the occupant could not be saved and our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

“Fire investigators have been on the scene and have established that the fire started in the ground floor lounge and we believe the most likely cause is that it has been due to candles or tealights accidentally igniting combustible items nearby.”

"The circumstances surrounding the fire will be further investigated however, we would like to remind everyone of our general safety messages when using candles in the home."

Always place a tealight/candle on an even, non-combustible surface, in an appropriate holder.

Never leave a tealight/candle unattended and snuff them out properly before bed.

Never place a tealight/candle close to combustible items such as curtains, furniture, carpets, clothes or even hair.

Always keep children/pets away from tealights/candles.

Due to the high temperatures created and transmitted through the metal base, a tealight can burn through plastic surfaces. If it drops, for example through a TV unit, it can then ignite and quickly spread to the rest of the room.

Glass shelves can shatter from conducted heat.

Leaving a spent match or piece of paper in the tealight whilst the candle is in use can lead to an effect called ‘double wicking’. The temperature of the liquid wax increases quickly to over 300 degrees Celsius with a flame up to six inches.

Do not extinguish a tealight using water as it can create a mini chip pan effect.

Install a smoke detector and test it regularly.

For more information visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk where you can request a free Safe and Well home visit.

Alternatively call 0800 5874536 or pop into your local fire station to enquire.