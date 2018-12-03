Pensioner dies from injuries sustained in Leeds collision with a van

A pensioner who was injured in a collision with a van has died from her injuries.

Maureen Routledge, aged 82, was a pedestrian when the collision happened at Middleton Road at around 12.20pm on Friday near the junction with Orion Drive.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that she died on Saturday.

The vehicle involved was a white Renault Kangoo van and a police spokesperson added that the 29-year-old male driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *748 of 30 November.