Have your say

AN ELDERLY man was treated for smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire at a house in Ilkley.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to Langford Close at Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley, just after 7.30pm tonight. (Weds Jan 24)

The blaze was extinguished and the elderly male occupant was treated by paramedics after suffering smoke inhalation.