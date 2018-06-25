Pensioner in motorcycle crash left with life-changing injuries

A PENSIONER motorcyclist has been left with life-changing injuries to his legs after a crash in North Yorkshire yesterday.

Police were contacted at 2.55pm to reports of a collision involving a red Vauxhall Vectra and a red Ducati Panigale V4 motorbike on Wheldrake Lane, between Escrick and Wheldrake near York.

The motorbike rider, a 67-year-old man from Pontefract, sustained serious injuries to his legs and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 77-year-old man from Escrick, was unhurt.

The road was closed to allow crash investigators to examine the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered. It was reopened at 7.15pm.

North Yorkshire Police is conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances around the crash. Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either the car or the motorbike beforehand can contact Traffic Constable Jamie Lord via 101 or email Jamie.Lord@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.