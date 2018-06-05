Pensioner struck by car and seriously injured near Hull

POLICE are investigating after a pensioner was seriously injured when he was a struck by a car which is reported to have left a road in South Ferriby near Hull.

Humberside Police said the 74-year-old man was hit by a blue BMW near the post office on Sluice Road just before 4pm yesterday (Mon June 4).

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "The car is reported to have left the road and struck the pedestrian. A 74 year-old man remains in Hull Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries. The driver of the car and passengers were not harmed in the collision."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 353 of June 4.