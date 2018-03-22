Pensioner struck by lorry in Bradford

A pensioner has been struck by a lorry in Bradford, according to police.

Officers were called to Undercliffe Lane at 2.06pm after reports of a collision between a pedestrian - a man in his 70s - and the vehicle.

Firefighters and an ambulance also attended the scene close to the junction with Otley Road.

The man was treated by paramedics before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

His injuries are thought to be serious but not life threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police cordon was in place and traffic was still disrupted at 5pm.

It has been reported that the man was trapped underneath the lorry, but this has not been confirmed.