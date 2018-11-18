People have just discovered a hidden number eight on a playing card

People are finding a hidden number eight on a playing card and people can't believe they haven't seen it before.

If you look at the eight of diamonds playing card, you may noticed the figure of eight in plain sight.

It's not the diamond symbols themselves that are shocking people so much, but the white space the symbols create.

One person, under the handle @Demi1872, shared the image on Twitter with the caption: "How old were you when you realised there is an 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds card?" and since the illusion has gone viral,

People can't believe they haven't seen it before.

One Twitter user replied: "Honestly sitting here just thinking like what else have I missed," while another simply said: "About 2 seconds ago."

Another Twitter user said: "Omg I've never ever noticed that everyday is a learning day as they say."

At the time of writing, the tweet has over 21,000 retweets and 55,000 likes.