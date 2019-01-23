People in Leeds asked for views on five new urgent treatment centres

People in Leeds can have their say on plans to set up five urgent treatment health centres in Leeds.

The proposal by NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) would see the five centres offer urgent care - care for people who need medical help quickly on that day but who are not facing a severe or life-threatening illness or injury.

The CCG has been listening to local feedback, which suggests that people are not always clear who would be best placed to help them when they’re not feeling well or have been injured. This is backed up by research undertaken nationally by NHS England.

The CCG has organised a number of events and drop in sessions so people can have their say on the new plans, which are based on national guidance from NHS England.

Sue Robins, director of operational delivery for NHS Leeds CCG, said: “We know that the way urgent care services are currently designed to help you are not always easy to understand or navigate. This can lead to a number of issues such as people not accessing care when they need it or people attending our busy accident and emergency departments when they could have been seen and treated elsewhere.

“This could include anything from cuts, minor injuries, bites or stings through to mild fevers, vomiting and diarrhoea etc. Our proposal would see five urgent treatment centres established in the city – three of these in community settings and two alongside the city’s A&E departments. People will be able to access the centres by either walking-in or, more conveniently, pre-booking an appointment through NHS 111.

“We feel that our proposals will help simplify the system for you when you have an urgent care need, but we need to hear your views so that we can develop the best possible service that most closely meets the needs of local people.”

The events will take place from 10am to noon and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on February 8 at Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind, St Mary’s Street, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on February 25 at the Old Fire Station, Gipton Approach, from 10am to noon and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on March 4 at Seacroft Recovery Hub, The Green, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on March 8 at New Wortley Community Centre, Tong Road, from 10am to noon on march 13 at Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds and from 10am to noon and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm on March 22 at Hamara Centre, Tempest Road, Leeds,

To attend, register online at www.nhsleedsccg.eventbrite.co.uk or call 0113 843 5470 to book a place.

There will also be a number of drop-in events, including on evenings and weekends, throughout the 12 week period. These will be advertised on social media channels - Facebook (NHS Leeds) and Twitter (@nhsleeds).

Visitors will be able to chat with members of the NHS Leeds CCG team as well as complete a survey or take a copy away.

Residents who are unable to attend the events can have their say by completing a survey, available online or in paper format.

Read the proposals in full and have your say at www.leedsccg.nhs.uk/UTCSurvey.