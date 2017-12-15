People power saves Yorkshire train service from potential axe

Have your say

A passenger outcry has led to train operator Northern agreeing to protect a local service which was at risk of being removed from the timetable.

Half of the Hull to Bridlington via Beverley trains currently running continue to Doncaster and Sheffield, allowing passengers from East Yorkshire to connect with fast services to London, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Northern had considered scrapping the Sheffield extension to the route, but around 500 disgruntled rail users signed a petition protesting against the idea.

The campaign was organised by a Beverley councillor keen to retain the market town's connectivity to the rest of the county.

Northern later confirmed at a council meeting that they would preserve the Wolds Coast Line's link to Doncaster and Sheffield.

There is a possibility of some amendments to the current timetable, which is being analysed by Network Rail.