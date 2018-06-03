People urged to have their say on proposed North Leeds greenway

A charity is encouraging people to comment on a proposal for a traffic-free walking, cycling and horse riding route in North Leeds.

The Elmet Greenway group, made up of members of the community who want to see the track put in place through Crossgates, Scholes and Thorner, wants people to have their say as part of a feasibility study looking at possible routes and potential impacts.

Secretary Ben Holme said: “We are encouraging people to contact Leeds City Council to give feedback, both good and bad, on the idea of the greenway.

“The latest feasibility study is not looking at a single route. There is the old [Leeds to Wetherby] railway bed and that is the possible centre line of the route but it is not guaranteed that the track will run there throughout.

“The feasibility report is looking at alternatives and the relative merits of them as well.”

The idea for the greenway, formerly known as Penda’s Way, goes back to 2007, when Leeds City Council first commissioned feasibility work around the route.

It was also identified as a potential cycling, walking and equestrian route in the Leeds Cycling Starts Here Strategy, approved in 2017 to promote sustainable transport and better connectivity in the city.

Since previous feasibility work, permission has been obtained for the East Leeds Orbital Road, which included new routing and crossing facilities for the proposed greenway at the point they would intersect.

The council said it was therefore “timely” to review and update the feasibility research around the greenway.

It said: “There is currently no identified funding to deliver this route. This work forms part of ensuring that we have viable and deliverable routes if funding becomes available in the future.”

To share comments on the greenway, email Highways.Greenway@leeds.gov.uk