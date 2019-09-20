PICS: Dave and Paul Zdanowicz

10 photos which reveal the beauty of Yorkshire in all its many faces

Yorkshire boasts a huge variety of landscapes, from spectacular mountain and moorland scenery through to a rugged coastline and haunting medieval legacy.

All of these legacies reveal a proud and fascinating county which have been brought to life by photographers Dave Zdanowicz and his father Paul Zdanowicz in their new book Yorkshire Revealed. The pair have captured the huge variety of scenery, natural and man-made, that makes God's own county so special in 126 images. The book is out now via Amberley Publishing priced at £17.99. READ MORE: 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live

1. Yorkshire Revealed

Bridlington Harbour

2. Yorkshire Revealed

Cray Falls.

3. Yorkshire Revealed

Filey Brigg.

4. Yorkshire Revealed

