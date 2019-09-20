10 photos which reveal the beauty of Yorkshire in all its many faces

All of these legacies reveal a proud and fascinating county which have been brought to life by photographers Dave Zdanowicz and his father Paul Zdanowicz in their new book Yorkshire Revealed. The pair have captured the huge variety of scenery, natural and man-made, that makes God's own county so special in 126 images. The book is out now via Amberley Publishing priced at £17.99. READ MORE: 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live

1. Yorkshire Revealed asas Dave and Paul Zdanowicz other Buy a Photo

2. Yorkshire Revealed Bridlington Harbour Dave and Paul Zdanowicz other Buy a Photo

3. Yorkshire Revealed Cray Falls. Dave and Paul Zdanowicz other Buy a Photo

4. Yorkshire Revealed Filey Brigg. Dave and Paul Zdanowicz other Buy a Photo

View more