The hardy souls of Otley jumped into the River Wharfe on New Year's Day for the annual brisk dip.

For the last seven years the event has been known as the New Year’s Day Otley Memorial River Swim in memory of Joe Town, who founded the event back in the 1980s. Brave swimmers took to the water to raise money for charity, watched by crowds of onlookers at Wharfemeadows Park. Here are 13 brilliant pictures from the 2020 New Year's dip.

Brave swimmers enjoy a brisk dip

